Real Housewives of Dallas' LeeAnne Locken Marries Rich Emberlin

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 2:38 PM

LeeAnne Locken's special day is finally here!

The Real Housewives of Dallas star exchanged vows and said "I Do" to Rich Emberlin on Saturday, People reported.

Family, friends and more than few Bravo co-stars traveled to the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas to witness the couple's ceremony. The bride wore a white lace bridal grown from Dallas-based designer Nardos Imam, paired with an emerald crystal tiara and long veil, and the groom wore a black tux by Don Morphy Prive Clothiers.

On Friday, a day before the wedding, the couple celebrated at a rehearsal dinner with their loved ones. LeeAnne wore a white knee-length shift dress with a sheer, beaded overlay.

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

LeeAnne posted a photo from the event on Saturday morning, writing, "Happy WEDDING DAY...Today I marry my #bestfriend and #soulmate .. .. #blessed #lockenrichdown #leeanneandrichgettinhitched."

LeeAnne shared on Instagram a week ago, "I can't believe in ONE WEEK I will be Mrs. Richard Emberlin. I've waited 51 years to marry my soulmate and by Gods grace, I only need wait 7 more days! @richemberlin you are the greatest love of my life! I am so grateful I get to grow old with you!"

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Dallas have received a front-row seat to LeeAnne and Rich's love story including a proposal at the State Fair of Texas.

And even when cameras weren't rolling, the Bravo star hasn't been shy about gushing over her special man.

"I don't know if you can hear it in my voice but I'm in such a happy place. I'm bursting with joy," LeeAnne previously shared with E! News. "When you know you're doing the right thing and you're living the right way, you just don't fear."

And although the reality star was staying mum on which Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars would be invited to her special day, she made it clear that there was going to be no drama on her special day.

"If you cannot be happy for me, then I do not want you to be around for the happiest moment in my life. And it's my day," she shared with us. "I just want to be happy. If you want to show up at the reception and throw shade, I am not opposed to getting scrappy in my dress. But my wedding in God's house will be respected and held to the highest standard."

Congratulations to LeeAnne and Rich on their big day!

A new season of Real Housewives of Dallas is expected to premiere later this year on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

