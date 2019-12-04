Lady Gaga Reveals She Wants to ''Have Babies'' in the Next Decade

This Lady Gaga revelation is making us just dance.

The 33-year-old icon is ready for what's ahead when it comes to her career, beauty brand and personal life. Sitting down and getting dolled up with YouTube star NikkieTutorials on her channel, the A Star Is Born actress opened up about wanting to have babies in the future. Of course, she also has grand plans in mind for her ever-evolving music and acting career.

"More music, not retiring any time soon... all kinds of different music," the Oscar winner explained in the 27-minute video, when asked what she thinks will happen for her in the next 10 years. "I wanna do more movies, I wanna have babies and I want to continue to build the behemoth that is Haus Laboratories into the makeup company of my dreams."

"I'm living my inspirations right now, in this moment," she continued. "When I get inspired, I do things right away."