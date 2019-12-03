by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 3, 2019 8:33 AM
The Bachelor is switching things up for the three-hour season 24 premiere with Peter Weber handing out the roses.
Peter, who was the third runner-up during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, begins handing out the roses on Monday, Jan. 6 as 30 contestants vie for his heart. Among those contestants are three flight attendants—and Hannah Brown makes an appearance as teased in the first trailer for the new season. Look for "one assertive charmer" who steals Peter—and a kiss—away many times during the meet-and-greet cocktail party.
This season, the premiere doesn't end with the elimination of eight contestants at the first rose ceremony. Viewers get to see the first group date with nine ladies going through flight school with Marine Corps pilot Alisa Johnson and Katie Higgins Cook, the first pilot in the Navy's Blue Angels squad. Plus, one contestant gets to meet Peter's entire family at his parents' vow renewal that also features a Tenille Arts performance.
But back to Hannah, in the premiere, she hosts a group date and tasks nine contestants to reveal their most memorable sex stories and fantasies in front of a live studio audience. In a release, ABC had this to tease about that situation: "But what happens when Peter discovers a distraught Hannah backstage? What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion? Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?"
The official list of contestants will be revealed at a later date, but ABC previously revealed a list of women who might be in the running to win Peter's heart.
The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
