By now, you've probably watched Dakota Johnson and Ellen DeGeneres' fifty shades of awkward interview.

But, if you've just crawled out from a rock, allow us to remind you: On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the longtime host wanted to know why she wasn't invited to Dakota's star-studded 30th birthday party. "You were invited," Dakota insisted. "Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of s*%t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"

While Ellen continued to say she wasn't on the guest list, Dakota recruited the show's executive producer Jonathan Norman to back her up. "I was invited? Why didn't I go?" Ellen mused. "Oh yeah, I had a thing."

That thing: Attending the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packer game with wife Portia De Rossi. (Dakota's bash was on Saturday, Oct. 6 in California while the game was on Sunday, Oct. 7 in Texas.) No big deal, right? Well...