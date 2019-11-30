Whatcha Think About That?

The Pussycat Dolls made everyone's hearts flutter when they hit the stage during The X-Factor: Celebrity finale on Saturday in London, England. As if that weren't exciting enough, the female group not only performed lived for the first time in nearly a decade but they debuted a new song, "React."

"It's good to be back with my girls," Nicole Scherzinger shared in an Instagram post of the epic reunion, alongside a video of their performance.

The 41-year-old star, who is also a judge on the competition series, was joined onstage by fellow members: Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar.

"We just wanna say we love you... and we're back baby," Nicole told the crowd with her ladies standing right next to her. Along with debuting their latest single, the female group performed their iconic tunes, including "Buttons," "When I Grow Up" and, of course, "Don't Cha."