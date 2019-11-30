Welcome back to Japan, Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids and Kourtney Kardashian and her family recently traveled to Tokyo, one of their favorite cities, to spend the Thanksgiving holiday.

The group hit up Tokyo's district of Asakusa, where they went shopping and sightseeing and enjoyed family meals, an eyewitness told E! News. Kanye also spent time shopping for clothes and shoes with Kourtney's eldest son Mason, 9.

Kim also met with journalism students at Monash University's Tokyo Journalism Field School and the adults also visited a nearby children's playground and a park with the kids. The group also visited the teamLab Planets digital art museum, where they enjoyed the slides and the kids watched their hand-drawn pictures come to life as animations.

"Kourtney was taking pictures everywhere and really enjoying the scenery," the eyewitness said. "They all seem to love Tokyo and can't get enough of the culture. The kids had a great time and they all loved their holiday there."