Sometimes, imitation isn't the sincerest form of flattery.

Versace is making that very clear after filing a lawsuit against Fashion Nova, for what they call "flagrant infringement of" their iconic tropical green gown that Jennifer Lopez famously wore at the 2000 Grammys. You know, the plunging design that launched Google images.

"This is an action for injunctive relief and damages to redress the flagrant infringement of legendary fashion designer Versace's iconic apparel—long protected by copyright, trademark and trade dress—by Fashion Nova, a retailer and serial infringer specializing in "fast-fashion" knock-offs," the court documents stated, which were obtained by E! News.

Along with claiming that Fashion Nova directly copied their acclaimed green "Jungle Pattern" dress, Versace is also alleging that the fast-fashion company has replicated numerous other looks, including their "Barocco 57" design and heart-print evening gown, which made its debut last year at the Fall 2019 collection preview.