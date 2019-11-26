Camila Cabello Has the Best Reponse When Asked About Excessive PDA

by emily belfiore | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 10:50 AM

Camila Cabello loves when boyfriend Shawn Mendes calls her señorita, but apparently not everyone is a fan of their PDA.

Sitting down with BBC Radio 1's Greg James, the 22-year-old responded to some hilarious unpopular opinions from the show's listeners—one of which was disliking PDA. "Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much," the fan said, explaining that she doesn't like when couples get too mushy on social media.

Unbeknownst to her, Camila is the unofficial queen of PDA. After hearing the listener make her case against PDA, the "Living Proof" singer said, "Ouch, I feel personally targeted. I feel personally attacked. Yeah, PDA is terrible. I mean, kissing in public? I don't even…"

Since she and the "In My Blood" singer started dating back in July, Camila and Shawn have been caught locking lips several times. Most recently, the pair had a steamy make out sesh while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers game. And, who could forget their sexy 2019 American Music Awards performance?

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Prank the Paparazzi

All jokes aside, Camila was able to understand where the fan was coming from. Staying on the topic of kissing in public, the Fifth Harmony alum credited the paparazzi with changing her outlook on PDA. 

"You, honestly, get kind of desensitized to it," she explained, noting that everyone is always trying to snap a picture of her. "You're like, ‘Well, might as well make out on Instagram.' Might as well!"  

When Camila and Shawn aren't locking lips, the "Liar" singer still can't help but gush over her beau. Following their fiery AMAs performance and big Collaboration of the Year win, Camila took to Instagram to give her leading man a sweet shout-out.

"i love u @shawnmendes," she wrote. "thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world ! thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you."

We're sure that BBC Radio 1 fan would even agree that her post was pretty cute…

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

