We'll never be the same after this!

Camila Cabello got a hilarious shout-out from Prince William and Kate Middleton on Twitter, after confessing that she stole a pencil from her recent visit to Kensington Palace.

Still reeling in the excitement from her meeting with the royal couple during her BBC Radio 1 interview on Tuesday, the "Señorita" singer came clean to host Greg James, who actually "triple doggy dared" her to commit the crime.

"You can't not do a triple doggy dare," she said on the show. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So, I did it. And then, you—to one of the palace people—called me out on it. And you were like, ‘She stole a pencil…' So, I still have it. I'm sorry, William. And I am sorry, Kate."

After posting a clip from the interview on the BBC Radio 1 Twitter, the official Kensington Palace account responded with a set of suspicious eye emojis. Seeing the palace's hilarious reaction, Greg chimed in by tweeting, "Uh oh."