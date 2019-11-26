Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou continue to spark romance rumors.

The Bachelorette alum and Kylie Jenner's BFF were spotted spending time together again on Monday, Nov. 25, watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Tyler and Stassie were joined by a group of their pals at the NFL game, including Kendall Jenner Bachelorette alum Dylan Barbour, and the star of the upcoming Bachelor season, Peter Weber. Kendall's friends Fai Khadra and Victoria Villarroel were also in attendance at the football game.

"Tyler and Stassie met up at the Rams game yesterday and were with a huge group," a source tells E! News, adding that they arrived separately to the sporting event. "Tyler came with Dylan Barbour and were hanging out the two of them for a bit before Stassie, Kendall, Fai and Victoria arrived. They were all on the field level in the VIP area and met up to have drinks and hangout."