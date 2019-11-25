There's more to this co-star outing than meets the eye.

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlakeand his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, made headlines after they were seen holding hands during a group outing with the cast of Palmer. In photos of the incident it appeared the two actors, who play lovers in the film, hold hands and engage in some overly-friendly displays of affection.

Now, a source tells E! News Jessica Biel and Justin are taking the first steps of moving on from this momentary lapse in judgement. "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable," the insider shares. "He had too much to drink and got carried away."

The source adds, "[Justin] says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."