by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 25, 2019 4:24 AM
Sunday marked the 2019 American Music Awards, bringing together the biggest names in music for a night of unforgettable performances from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more.
Hosted by Ciara, the 47th annual AMAs was filled with tons of BFF moments, red carpet slaying and adorable couple moments. But, the real winner of the night was Swift. The "Lover" singer not only received the AMAs Artist of the Decade Award, but also soared past Michael Jackson's AMAs-winning record. Icon Shania Twain was also honored at the award show and performed a medley of her greatest hits.
In addition to its star-studded line-up, the AMAs also had quite an impressive roster of presenters. On hand to present were Chadwick Boseman, Paula Abdul, Kane Brown, Tyra Banks, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Constance Wu and Carole King, who presented Swift with her Artist of the Decade Award, and many more.
But alas, there were some stars that were missing from all the AMAs fun. Keep scrolling to see which celebs couldn't make the big show.
Ariana Grande: Noticeably absent from the AMAs was Grande, who scored six nominations. Unfortunately for the Arianators, the "Thank U Next" singer's tour schedule conflicted with the big award show. She had a performance in Tampa, Fla. that she couldn't miss.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber: Everyone's favorite newlyweds didn't RSVP to the AMAs this year. The "Sorry" singer wasn't up for any nominations and didn't have any performances planned, so maybe that's why they decided to sit this one out. Plus, with Gomez returning to the AMAs stage, the Biebers probably thought it would be best to watch from home.
Cardi B: The "Bodak Yellow" rapper wasn't on hand to receive her award for Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop on Sunday night, but she did give her acceptance speech via Instagram. Dressed in a cozy white robe, sunglasses and chic earrings, Cardi B thanked her fans from the comfort of her own home and credited her AMAs absence to her busy schedule. "I wanna say thank you everybody for voting for me for this AMAs award. I'm so grateful that I won this AMAs award…Just focusing so I can deliver some good ol' music for y'all in 2020."
Miley Cyrus: Cyrus also had a good reason to miss out on the AMAs. The "Slide Away" singer is still recovering from her recent vocal cord surgery and is on vocal rest under doctors' orders. Also absent from the AMAs was her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who was up for four awards for "Old Town Road." The father-daughter duo were both in Nashville over the weekend to celebrate the "Malibu" singer's "silent" 27th birthday. Cody Simpson was also there for the festivities.
The Jonas Brothers: The JoBros rocked the house with their performance of their hit single "Only Human," but the trio wasn't actually in attendance at the AMAs. The Jonas Brothers, who had two nominations, delivered their special performance from the Boston stop of their Happiness Begins tour.
Relive the 2019 AMAs and see who won the night's biggest awards here.
