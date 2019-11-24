Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
That don't impress me much? Shania Twain definitely wasn't singing about herself.
The iconic songstress took the stage at the 2019 American Music Awards with a medley of her most famous hits, simultaneously proving she's still—and forever—the star we want to hear sing.
Ending the show on a high note, the songstress began her performance seated with a sparkling pink guitar in a matching costume as she sang through some more recent hits, including Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and Drake's "God's Plan" before bringing her own "You're Still the One" into the mix.
Then, backed by a bevy of dancers donning her signature leopard print on vests with cowboy hats, Twain kicked things up a notch while dancing to "Any Man of Mine" before launching into her infectious track, "That Don't Impress Me Much"
Of course, no Shania Twain medley would be complete without "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" With help from dancers donning pink suits and hats as a nod to her signature silhouette, the star finished the show on the legendary song and simultaneously brought the enthusiastic crowd to their feet.
The medley performance was the perfect return back to the award show for the six-time AMA winner since she last attended and took the stage in 2003. It's been more than 20 years since Twain first serenaded the American Music Award audience in 1996, the same year she took home her first statue as Favorite Country New Artist.
And, from that moment on, she was forever a fan favorite.