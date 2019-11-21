Towards the end of last season of Station 19, Maggie got heavily involved as Chief Ripley was dying, and the two shows will be much more heavily intertwined now that they're both being run by the same executive producer.

Earlier this year, ahead of Grey's Anatomy's fall premiere, Vernoff told us that the biggest change she was making would be tonally, to better match Station 19's tone to Grey's Anatomy. She couldn't tell us much more than that, but it's not as if firetrucks and ambulances don't already go hand in hand.

Tonight's fall finale will also deal with Meredith's return to work after her hearing last week, and we're not so thrilled to see who else is not so thrilled to see her there.