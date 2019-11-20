Brenda Song has been acting in television and films since she was a young girl. Her early career included roles in such popular films as Stuck In the Suburbs, College Road Trip and The Social Network. But her most notable role was as London Tipton on the popular Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Her career making role as a ditsy hotel heiress was a fan favorite.

However, in a new in-depth interview with Teen Vogue, Brenda recalled that when it came time for the hit 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians to audition Hollywood's best and brightest Asian-American actors, she was denied an opportunity for an incredibly demeaning reason.

"To be just a part of that conversation, I was just happy with that," she recalled of fans throwing her name in the ring for consideration. "It's way past the time that this should have been happening. I was like, even though London Tipton lived over 15 years ago, we're fine with it."