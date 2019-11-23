Remember when Justin Bieber and then-girlfriend Selena Gomez brought the cuteness to the American Music Awards red carpet?

The two attended the 2011 AMAs together, when they were babies. Adorable babies. At the time, they were in the beginning stages of what would become an on-again, off-again three-year relationship, which they would later rekindle temporarily in 2017, just before Justin restarted a romance with the woman he ended up marrying months later, Hailey Bieber.

And it was just last year that Halsey and then-boyfriend G-Eazy rekindled a year-long romance just long enough to attend the AMAs together. Sadly, two weeks later, it was revealed that they had broken up for good.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson and Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale also attended the AMAs together in past years while they were married. Nick would go on to bring his current wife, Vanessa Lachey, to the 2018 ceremony.

Other married couples spotted on the AMAs red carpet—married couples who remain together, that is, include fan-favorites Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.