Gigi Hadid can do it all!

The 24-year-old supermodel took to her other Instagram account (@gisposable)—where she shares her photos taken on disposable film cameras—to share some candid shots from the Country Music Association Awards, which happened on Nov. 13.

Gigi shared three photos from the CMA Awards, giving us major FOMO! In the first picture that Gigi shared, it's clear that Reese Witherspoon is always the life of the party. The Big Little Lies star can be seen making a funny face as she points to her red solo cup, drinking along with Kacey Musgraves and Gigi during the show.

"cheers ! @reesewitherspoon front row at the CMA's, Nashville 2019," Gigi captioned the photo.

During the CMAs, Reese was also spotted hanging out with her BLL co-star Nicole Kidman at some point throughout the night and when Little Big Town took the stage, the two were jamming out to "Girl Crush." From the looks of Gigi's candid shot, it's safe to say Reese was having the night of her life at this year's CMAs.