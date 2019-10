James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly Is Pregnant With 6th Child

Congratulations are in order for the happy family!

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek are adding a sixth child to their ever growing brood. The couple, who got married in 2010, revealed the happy news on Monday evening.

"Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result—something I NEVER thought we'd ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment," he explained on Instagram. "Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to "carry", these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret."

He adds, "But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there—not knowing what we'd find—in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us—this time—we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep."