by Jess Cohen | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 3:57 PM
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still dating, despite what you might've read.
It was reported on Monday that the "Mother's Daughter" singer and the "Surfboard" star had decided to take a break from their relationship. However, E! News has learned the split rumors are not true, in fact, the musical couple was just together in her home state of Tennessee last week.
"Miley and Cody saw each other last week when he visited her in Tennessee. They are fine and are still dating," a source tells E! News. "Miley has been resting from her vocal surgery but has been in touch and seen Cody recently."
The Disney alum underwent vocal cord surgery earlier this month after suffering from tonsillitis.
"Miley always made it clear to Cody that she likes to have freedom and he always understood the dynamic of the relationship," the insider adds. "They have been friends for years and will always be, and are currently fine and on great terms."
Another source also confirms to E! News that Cody and Miley are still very much an item.
"They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there," the insider shares. "She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other."
BACKGRID
"She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart," the source explains. "But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other."
Miley and Cody first sparked romance rumors in early October, following her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. Since that time, the 26-year-old star and the 22-year-old artist have put on a romantic display in public and on social media. Cody was even in attendance at Miley's brother's wedding in early November, proving the couple is still going strong.
