JILL ZARIN

Jill starred in seasons one-four of The Real Housewives of New York City and appeared in a guest capacity in seasons nine, 10 and 11. She revealed she did film for the upcoming season 12.

"I don't think there's anything," Jill told E! News when asked what it would take for her to return full-time. "You know, it's not a money thing, it's not a Bravo thing, it's not a cast thing. It's just…the time has moved on. It's not time anymore. I'm still friends with all the girls, so it makes sense for me to come back on when…it makes sense, and it made sense in this particular situation because something happened, it was the right time and moment, and then that was it. I don't need anymore. They certainly don't need any help on the show."