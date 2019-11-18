Taylor Swift will be able to sing her old music catalog at the 2019 American Music Awards this Sunday, or so it seems.

Following major bad blood with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records' Scott Borchetta last week, Big Machine Label Group released a statement regarding the upcoming award show.

"The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms," Big Machine Label Group said in a statement on Monday. "This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances."

"It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media," the statement concluded. "Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."

However, Dick Clark Productions has now responded, revealing that they never authorized Big Machine's statement.

"At no time did Dick Clark Productions agree to, create, authorize or distribute a statement in partnership with Big Machine Label Group regarding Taylor Swift's performance at the 2019 American Music Awards," the statement reads. "Any final agreement on this matter needs to be made directly with Taylor Swift's management team. We have no further comment."