Kim Kardashian wants to make a change.

On Monday, the star sat down with TODAY and opened up about the impact she hopes her criminal justice reform work will have not just on the inmates she's helping, but also her children North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 22 months, and Psalm West, 6 months. In fact, Kardashian credits her little ones, who she shares with husband Kanye West, with inspiring her to use her platform to make a difference.

"When you become a mom, you become so protective," she told Jenna Bush Hager. "You want to, hopefully, make their world the most perfect place ever. And ours obviously isn't. And I definitely see how, especially, like, black men, are treated in this country, still differently. And I'm raising two black men and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as a safe and as fair as possible."