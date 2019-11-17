When Death Row inmate Rodney Reed learned he wouldn't have to die this week, Kim Kardashian was in the room with him.

The 51-year-old was originally scheduled to be executed this Wednesday for the 1996 assault, rape and strangling of a 19-year-old woman, Stacey Stiles. Attorneys with the Innocence Project have said there is evidence that exonerates him. On Friday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended that the governor grant Reed a 120-day reprieve so a trial court can review his case again, and the state's Court of Criminal Appeals later formally halted his execution.

Reed's case drew support from numerous lawmakers and celebs such as Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, and she had in recent weeks tweeted her support for him. On Friday, she wrote on Instagram that she met him in person that day and was present when he got the news about his reprieve.

"It was emotional," Kim said on NBC's Today show, in an excerpt from an interview with co-host Jenna Bush Hager, released on Sunday. "It was extremely emotional and he said, 'Praise Jesus.'"

The full interview will air on TODAY on Monday.