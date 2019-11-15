Taron Egerton and Rami Malekboth know what it's like to play a music icon.

Malek won an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen front man Freddie Mercury in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, and similarly, Egerton is getting Oscar buzz for his turn as Elton John in 2019's Rocketman. Despite them both donning the personas of two music legends, one of the key differences in their respective performances is that Egerton sang on his own for his movie musical, whereas Malek's voice was mixed with the late Mercury's.

A fan tuning in to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night wanted to know what the Kingsman star thought of that little fact. As they asked, "Since you sang all of your own songs in Rocketman, what did you think about Rami Malek not always singing by himself in Bohemian Rhapsody?"

Egerton's answer was swift and decided. Without missing a beat, he responded, "I think it's a beautiful performance by an incredible young man."

And that's that!