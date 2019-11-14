Look mom, we made it!
E! News steals the spotlight in this throwback-infused segment from Wednesday's episode, which looks back at the real-life broadcast series' fictional cameos on the big and small screens. From 2007's Knocked Up to 2019's BH90210, E! News has left its mark on Hollywood blockbusters and popular TV shows for more than a decade. And that's certainly something to celebrate!
With scheduling changes ahead for the pop culture program—after this week, E! News shift its broadcasts from evenings in L.A. to mornings in New York—longtime co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are in the mood for reminiscing.
"S--t! I keep messing up," cracks Giuliana in a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the set of 2007's Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
Though the seasoned entertainment reporter was essentially playing herself in the movie, Rancic remembers coming face-to-face with one critical difference between acting like a reporter and actually being one.
"I was thinking in my brain, 'I'm playing a reporter, so there's gonna be a prompter," she tells Jason after the Fantastic 4 clip wraps up. Continuing, she recalls showing up for filming to discover there was no prompter in sight.
"I'm like, 'Oh my god, I have to memorize these lines,'" Giuliana laughs now. "There I am standing there, and I had to quickly memorize them."
Check out the scene-stealing performance she ultimately delivered in the full clip above!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!