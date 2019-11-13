Hailey and Justin Bieber's Burger Date Night Will Have You Drooling

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber had the best company on their date night.

The "10,000 Hours" singer and the supermodel brought their parents along with them to dinner on Tuesday evening, enjoying a family meal together at Black Star Burger in West Hollywood. The celebs were joined by Justin's mom Pattie Mallette, along with Hailey's parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. Tuesday was actually the grand opening of the restaurant location, and the crowd was very excited to see the Biebers at the new Los Angeles hot-spot. Justin even stood up and gave a congratulatory speech in honor of the opening night.

"Justin and Hailey seemed to be having a great time during the night," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Justin got on stage a couple of times and said congrats on the opening. They both looked happy to have their family with them."