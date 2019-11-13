The biggest night in Latin Music is almost upon us!

The 20th Annual Latin Grammys are just a day away, with the biggest fiesta of the year set to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 14. And the Latin Recording Academy is pulling out all the stops as it prepares to celebrate two decades.

With Ricky Martin joining actresses Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega as co-hosts for the evening, a roster of A-list Latin talent is set to descend upon Sin City, with heavy-hitters like Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna and Juanes due to perform while folks like Sofia Carson, William Levy, Michael Peña and Dayanara Torres will be on hand to present. As if that weren't enough, the show is also set to kick off with a tribute honoring the show's 20th anniversary, featuring a group of 20 artists, performing together for the first time as they interpret multiple songs spanning various genre of Latin music.

To get you ready and in the mood for the big night, we here at The MixtapE! have narrowed down our picks of the best of the best tracks from this year's crop of incredibly deserving nominees. And trust us when we tell you it was not easy. De nada.