Rosalía won't be put in a musical box.

While she's amassed fame for her multiculturally inspired sound, the 26-year-old breakout Spanish star has also faced criticism about her music and identity, including claims of cultural appropriation.

In Billboard's "Latin Power Players" issue, which the performer covers, the magazine asked her if critical claims like she's "not flamenco enough" or "not Latina enough"for Latin music bother her. "First of all, I was born speaking Spanish. My father is from Asturias [in northwestern Spain]. My great-grandfather is Cuban. My mother is Catalana [from Catalonia, an autonomous region in northeast Spain]. I grew up speaking Catalan and Spanish at home, and I have always listened to music in English. So it's natural for me to sing in these languages," she explained to the magazine. "I make music in Spanish because flamenco is my great inspiration. But a few months ago, I recorded a rumba in Catalan ['Milionària']. I sang in English with James Blake because he had a beautiful song, 'Barefoot in the Park.'"

As she put it, "Languages are like musical colors, like instruments you can choose. Today, musical barriers, like genres, are so diluted that they don't really exist."