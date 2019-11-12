It's official: The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos is Netflix's Selena. After months of rumors, Netflix confirmed Serratos will star as late singer Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series.

The series, which has members of the Quintanilla family as executive producers, is described as, "A coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

Netflix revealed a first look teaser of the Serratos, who is of Mexican and Italian decent, getting into character and performing. See it below.