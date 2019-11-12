How Khloe Kardashian Really Feels About Lamar Odom's Engagement

Khloe Kardashian wants nothing but the best for Lamar Odom.

A source tells E! News that the reality TV star, who was married to the retired NBA player for several years, is "happy" for Lamar and his new fiancée, personal trainer Sabrina Parr.

"Khloe wants Lamar to be happy. She has always had hope that he would find his way and live a long and healthy life," the insider tells E! News. "She's happy for him if he has found happiness again. The chapter of her life that she shared with Lamar is closed and she has moved on. She harbors no ill will or jealousy."

The source adds, "She wishes him nothing but the best."

Lamar and Sabrina announced their engagement on Monday after just several months together. The 40-year-old athlete is no stranger to whirlwind romances though, having exchanged vows with Khloe exactly one month to the day after they met back in 2009.

The couple's marriage would ultimately come to an end in 2013 when Khloe filed for divorce, but proceedings were paused as Lamar recovered from a 2015 drug overdose. In Dec. 2016, their divorce was officially finalized.