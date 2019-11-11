YouTube star Jaclyn Hill is ready to make her comeback in the beauty space!

The 29-year-old star has revamped and rebooted her eponymous makeup brand, Jaclyn Cosmetics. "The future is bright," the cosmetics company teased on Instagram on Monday, alongside information on the re-launch date. "11/26/19."

But unsurprisingly, beauty lovers' reactions were mixed after the news was shared on social media. "Here we go. Let's cross our fingers," one user commented. Another chimed in, "Oh we are trying again? Cool."

Of course, there are some that feel hopeful and excited to see what Jaclyn Cosmetics has to offer this time around. "Ahhhhhhhhh!!! Idk and idc what it is—I want it, and I need it!!," one person wrote. " I'm so happy you never gave up!!!"

As makeup devotees might recall, Jaclyn announced that her highly-anticipated brand would finally launch in May. For her first release, she dropped the So Rich Lipstick collection, which offered nude lipsticks in 20 different shades.