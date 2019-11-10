At just 15 years old, Cori "Coco" Gauff is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 female tennis players in the world...not that she even knew that impressive fact.

Nominated for Gamechanger of the Year, Coco admitted to Giuliana Rancic that being ranked so high is "shocking" when she hit the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet.

"I actually didn't know that fact until you told me," the tennis superstar said. "It shows how much I've been dreaming about this and I've been working hard. This year I think I started off ranked 800th or something, so I just improved a lot and it all just came from confidence."

Going from 800th to one of the most buzzed-about athletes in the sport and attending the PCAs for the first time? Yeah, that's what we call a gamechanger. Coco is up against LeBron James, Megan Rapinoe, Drew Brees, Alex Morgan, Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and Simone Biles in the stacked sports category.