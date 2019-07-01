Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Venus Williams is reacting to her shocking loss in the first round at Wimbledon.
Following the match in which she lost to Cori "Coco" Gauff, the five-time Wimbledon champ sat down to speak with the press about her recent game. To start things off, one journalist asked Venus if it was any "consolation" to be beaten by a 15-year-old who has the potential to follow in Venus' footsteps and become a multi-champion.
"I never thought of that," the 39-year-old somberly replied.
While most of the star's responses were short and to the point, she did provide some insight on how she felt she performed on the court. Venus explained, "Yeah she played so well… I actually didn't play well, so it was a contrast of both sides."
In regards to Coco herself, the teenager is thanking Venus for inspiring her to reach for her goals.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her," said Gauff, in a post-game interview. "And I was just telling her that she's so inspiring. Like, I always wanted to tell her that. And even though I met her before, I guess now I have the guts to."
The teen made history on Monday by becoming the youngest woman to qualify for the Wimbledon main draw in the Open era. This is her biggest achievement thus far, but it is just the beginning of a promising career in the tennis world, similar to when Venus and Serena Williamswere getting their start.
Venus said the only advice she has for Coco is to "just have fun."
Interestingly enough, Venus shared that she is "not really sure" when she became aware of the burgeoning tennis star. But, considering their recent match, there is no doubt that Venus will be seeing a lot more of the 15-year-old.
