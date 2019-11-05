Richard Young/Shutterstock
Step aside Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne is taking the celebrity prank throne now. E! News has learned Delevingne will executive produce and host an all-female practical joke series for Quibi.
The series, which will be produced for the short-form streaming platform by TV America's Sirens Media, follows Delevingne and her band of female accomplices as they wreak havoc and execute stunts and practical hokes. These pranks range from ridiculous to extreme, often putting the team in some unpredictable situations.
"I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief," Delevingne said in a statement. "As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership"
Quibi, which hasn't launched as of press time, is a mobile-focused streaming platform that already has a number of big names attached to star. In addition to Delevingne, Steven Spielberg is production a show, Zac Efron is attached to one, Sophie Turner has a new series, Chrissy Teigen has a courtroom reality series and Darren Criss has a musical comedy in the works.
Delevingne made her TV debut in the Amazon series Carnival Row opposite Orlando Bloom. Amazon Prime has already ordered a second season. On the big screen, Delevingne has appeared in Suicide Squad, Paper Towns and Valerian.
Celebrity prank series are nothing new. Kutcher gave new life to the genre with Punk'd on MTV. A new version of Punk'd and dating series Singled Out was previously announced by Quibi.
No launch date for Quibi has been announced yet.