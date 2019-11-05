Step aside Ashton Kutcher, Cara Delevingne is taking the celebrity prank throne now. E! News has learned Delevingne will executive produce and host an all-female practical joke series for Quibi.

The series, which will be produced for the short-form streaming platform by TV America's Sirens Media, follows Delevingne and her band of female accomplices as they wreak havoc and execute stunts and practical hokes. These pranks range from ridiculous to extreme, often putting the team in some unpredictable situations.

"I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief," Delevingne said in a statement. "As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership"