There's a new officer in the squad room. Well, she's been in the squad room, but now she's sticking around. E! News can confirm Jamie Gray Hyder has been promoted to series regular on Law & Order: SVU.

She's the first series regular addition since Philip Winchester joined in season 19 and left at the end of 20. Peter Scanavino was the last special victims unit squad member to join the series in season 16.

Hyder made her debut as Kat Azar-Tamin in the season 21 premiere. Her character was then transferred to the special victims unit to help fill the void left when Carisi (Scanavino) ditched the police force and became the ADA. Hyder's other credits include True Blood, Graceland and Chicago Med. She also voiced Lt. Nora Salter in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, becoming the video game franchise's first female lead.