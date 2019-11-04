Why Liam Payne Hasn't Heard From Zayn Malik in Years

In fact, Payne expressed his desire to reach out to Malik; however, he didn't seem to know how.

"I didn't want him to feel like he was going through this all alone in some ways, or that we were all out to get him," he said. "We're the only people who know what you're going through. The only five people who know what you are going through were all in a room together once, and you left –fair enough–but you don't want anyone going through such evils for no reason. But it got to a point with me where I wouldn't know where to begin with Zayn. I hope he has good people around him, but I don't at this stage think it's anything the rest of us can solve."

In addition, Payne spoke about his own battle with depression.

"There was a lot of stuff," he said. "I was drinking too much and getting into really bad, bad situations for quite some time actually. And I hit a peak moment where I knew the drinking was going to get me; I needed to do something about it. I spent a lot of time drinking to escape the crazy world that I had created for myself. I didn't know what I was doing. That first therapy session and being like, ‘I don't even know what I like or anything about myself'–it was pretty scary stuff. I was afraid of how far my career was going and that it might go even further. You can say, ‘Who is afraid of success? But that's what it entails sometimes. Success has got the better of me on more than one occasion. When I am losing I tend to concentrate more."

The artist then said he "got sober for a year" and is still trying to find "the balance right between being a party animal and being an animal in the gym."