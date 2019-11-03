2019 Hollywood Film Awards Winners: The Complete List

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 6:12 PM

Olivia Wilde, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Inside

Awards season is in full swing once again!

First stop: the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards. A-listers Antonio Banderas, Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino and Lauran Dern among others were honored tonight at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards. Hosted at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the Hollywood Film Awards brought together some of the most talented stars to celebrate one of the biggest nights in film. 

Banderas received the Hollywood Actor Award for his iconic role in Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory and Zellweger received the Hollywood Actress award for her legendary portrayal of the amazing Judy Garland in Rupert Goold's Judy.

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle hosted the star-studded ceremony and it's safe to say it was a huge success. 

During tonight's Hollywood Film Awards, Charlize Theron also received the Hollywood Career Achievement Award. According to the HFA website, Theron "has been known throughout her career to fully transform into the characters she portrays, impressing critics and audiences alike with her ability to honestly and authentically convey their stories with heart and integrity." 

Check out the list below for all the achievements and honors of the night. 

Hollywood Career Achievement Award:
Charlize Theron

Hollywood Actor Award:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Hollywood Actress Award:
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award:
Al Pacino, The Irishman

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award:
Laura Dern, Marriabe Story

Hollywood Blockbuster Award:
Avengers: Endgame

Hollywood Song Award:
Pharrell Williams, "Letter to My Godfather," from The Black Godfather

Hollywood Filmmaker Award:
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Hollywood Producer Award:
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, The Irishman

Hollywood Director Award:
James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari

Hollywood Screenwriter Award:
Anthony McCarten, The Two Pope

Breakthrough Screenwriter:
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Breakout Actor:
Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Breakout Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Breakthrough Director:
Olivia Wilde, Booksmart

Animation
Toy Story 4

Cinematography:
Mihai Malaimare Jr, Jojo Rabbit

Film Composer:
Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Editor:
Michael McCusker & Andrew Buckland, Ford v Ferrari

Visual Effects:
Pablo Helman, The Irishman

Sound:
Donald Sylvester, Paul Massey, David Giammarco & Steven A. Morrow, Ford v Ferrari

Costume Design:
Anna Mary Scott Robbins, Downton Abbey

Make-Up & Hair Styling:
Lizzie Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi & Barrie Gower, Rocketman

Production Design:
Ra Vincent, Jojo Rabbit

Congratulations to all the honorees! 

