Why Timothée Chalamet Shared a “Weird Moment” With Emma Watson

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 10:17 AM

Timothee Chalamet, The King UK Premiere

Ian West/PA Wire

At a loss for words. 

Any person who has been alive for the last decade knows that Emma Watson holds a special place in the hearts of many young adults who grew up watching Harry Potter films. While Timothée Chalamet may be a star in his own right these days, that doesn't mean he was immune to falling victim to Emma's magnetic draw. The two filmed the new movie Little Women together, and while he had a blast on set, the actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and recalled an earlier gathering with the cast where he almost lost his cool with the star.

"There is two big dance sequences in the film," he explained. "One is with Meg March who's played by Emma Watson. One's with Jo who is played by Saoirse [Ronan], and as an ice breaker, as a way to lose our masks of insecurity, Greta [Gerwig] had us do this dance class in this big room." 

Timothée joked being the only guy there may have lead to his discomfort, but honestly it had to do more with being starstruck. "I grew up on Harry Potter in some way," he shared. "I grew up seeing those movies. So that first time seeing Emma Watson—this is going to be weird for her to see now—that was definitely a weird moment. I worked past it." 

He joked that it led him to seek professional help. "It was tons of therapy," he quipped. Seth Meyers agreed that meeting Emma probably drives most people to at least a year of therapy. They ended the interview with Timothée clearly flustered but the audience adorably delighted. 

Little Women hits theaters Christmas day. 

