At a loss for words.

Any person who has been alive for the last decade knows that Emma Watson holds a special place in the hearts of many young adults who grew up watching Harry Potter films. While Timothée Chalamet may be a star in his own right these days, that doesn't mean he was immune to falling victim to Emma's magnetic draw. The two filmed the new movie Little Women together, and while he had a blast on set, the actor stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and recalled an earlier gathering with the cast where he almost lost his cool with the star.

"There is two big dance sequences in the film," he explained. "One is with Meg March who's played by Emma Watson. One's with Jo who is played by Saoirse [Ronan], and as an ice breaker, as a way to lose our masks of insecurity, Greta [Gerwig] had us do this dance class in this big room."