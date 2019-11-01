Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Are Two of a Kind As Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen on Halloween

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 6:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
David Burtka, Neil Patrick Harris, Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

It takes two...to pull off an epic getup on October 31st.

This year, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka took their Halloween costumes to another level by dressing up as Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. Sporting long blonde wigs and oversized black dresses, Neil and David transformed themselves into the beloved twins for Heidi Klum's famous annual Halloween party. Not exactly your traditional couple's costume, but the pair totally pulled it off!

To really solidify the look, the parents of two underwent some serious glam. They both opted for a contoured look, a nude lip and false eyelashes to channel the former Full House stars. Neil and David even nailed Mary-Kate and Ashley's red carpet pose perfectly, flashing the cameras a serious smize as the twin duo usually does.

Fans of Neil and David know that they always go all out for Halloween. In fact, this is their second costume for the year. Channeling famous artists throughout history, the How I Met Your Mother alum and the professional chef went as Vincent Van Gogh and Salvador Dali.

Watch

Celebrity Halloween Fun, Ricky Martin's 4th Child & More - Full Episode

It wouldn't be a Harris-Burtka Halloween without their twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott. The 9-year-olds joined in on the spooky season fun by dressing up as Frida Khalo and Andy Warhol, respectively.

Neil shared the adorable family costume on his Instagram, along with a collage of the family posing as gallery portraits in their costumes. "Welcome to the 2019 Burtka-Harris Boo-seum of Art," he wrote. "Audio guides are available in the gift shop #happyhalloween." 

Past family costumes have included creepy Haunted Mansion-inspired ghosts, spot-on carnival carnies, old-school Hollywood film legends, and the cast of Star Wars.  

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Neil Patrick Harris , David Burtka , Halloween , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen , Celebrity Families , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.