Big boss man Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively left the kids at home and stepped out for a date night while celebrating his new liquor company.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old Deadpool star hosted his first employee orientation for Aviation Gin and later brought the 30-year-old actress, with whom he shares two daughters, to a second, private event for the group. Lively wore a white off-the-shoulder, form-fitting, over-the-knee Cushnie Et Och dress and stiletto sandals. Reynolds wore a navy suit with no tie.

Earlier this year, the actor purchased an ownership interest in Aviation Gin, which was founded in Portland, and also became the company's chairman.