Hot Mama! 9 Flattering Looks From Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard's Maternity Clothing Line

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 1:29 PM

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line

Have you ever found a transitional clothing line that serves dually as maternity wear but also works as regular pieces? Fan favorite clothing line Universal Standard can check both boxes off! The progressive clothing brand—with the help from Orange Is The New Black actress and soon-to-be-mom Danielle Brooks—created an inclusive line for all women, for all stages of their life. 

"This is not maternity clothing. It's clothing for anytime - when you're pregnant, and when you're not," Universal Standard says about the groundbreaking clothing line launch suitably called Fit Liberty (Mom). The affordable line of basics comes in sizes ranging between 4XS to 4XL (00-40) which are built to transition with your body. From form-fitting turtleneck dresses to twill jumpsuits and whimsical button-down tunics, there's something for every BODY, literally. Our favorite? This ruched everyday dress in caramel.

Here are nine of our favorite flattering looks below.

Foundation Long Sleeve Turtleneck Dress

Made from supremely soft fine ribbed jersey that's light and breathable, this sleek dress is great on its own, or layered with another piece. Also available in black

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$90 Universal Standard
Nailah Button Down Tunic

This incredibly lightweight tunic, made from a gauzy, flowy, sheer fabric, feels like air and is the ultimate layering piece. Also available in white

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$90 Universal Standard
Foundation Cami Dress

This will be your new favorite cami dress that's essential for fall layering. Also available in black and navy

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$45 Universal Standard
Kate Twill Jumpsuit

Suit up in this military-inspired jumpsuit that instantly elevates your look. Also available in black.

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$185 Universal Standard
Rachel Ruched Dress

Casual meets cool with this classic ruched dress that's perfect for showing off a subtly sexy silhouette. Add a fun lippy and your day to night look is complete.

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$130 Universal Standard
EMILY CUPRO MAXI DRESS

Stay chic in this versatile dress featuring chevon seams and easy side pockets. It's perfect for any dressed up or dressed down occasion. Also available in red.

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$130 Universal Standard
Foundation Turtleneck

Sometimes simple is best! This chic and super stretchy turtleneck will become a staple in your closet. Also available in black, gray, navy, and red dahlia.

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$45 Universal Standard
Rita Ribbed Sweater Dress With Pockets

This silhouette-hugging pocket-having sweater dress is ideal for the gal-on-go! Also available in merlot.

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$185 Universal Standard
Geneva Dress

Versatile, stylish, and best of all, comfortable, this dress is an effortless option you'll reach for every time. Also available in black, navy, berry, and eggplant.

Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard Maternity Clothing Line
$120 Universal Standard

Shop the entire Danielle Brooks x Universal Standard collection at universalstandard.com!

