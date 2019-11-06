There is no doubt that stars know to bring the wow factor to the E! People's Choice Awards.

Last year, A-listers made heads turn in gorgeous gowns and fun mini dresses and we are expecting the same when the nominees walk the red carpet at this weekend's PCAs.

Khloe Kardashian was a standout at last year's show when she rocked a white strapless gown with a high slit. She completed the look with glittering hoops and her signature half-up, half-down hairdo. Her sister, Kim Kardashian also stunned in a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

We couldn't get over Chrissy Teigen's incredible PCAs look. She kept it fun and flirty in a sparkling patterned mini dress from Zuhair Murad for her appearance at one of Hollywood's biggest nights.

Shay Mitchell was equally stunning in a two-toned gown when arriving at last year's show. We love that she opted for a sleek, low ponytail for the People's Choice Awards.