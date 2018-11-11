TONIGHT
9:00 PM

Khloe Kardashian Is Angelic in White at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  by
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Nov. 11, 2018 6:33 PM

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is angelic in white at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. She paired the strapless, ruched, side-slit gown with glittering hoops and her signature half-up, half-down hairdo. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted backstage alongside momager Kris Jenner who rocked an all-black look and black sunglasses.

The Kards were finalists in the Reality Show of 2018 category for their family's long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and took home the coveted trophy, with KoKo winning a separate award for the Reality Star of 2018.

The new mom has barred it all on the reality series, from live tweeting during the show along with the fans to showing her birth to baby True Thompson on TV, Khloe has let us all in on her biggest year yet, which made her a top contender for this year's reality star honor.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Khloe Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The family's matriarch, Kris, shared her excited about being announced as a finalist for the award tweeting, "YAY!!! We're a finalist for the #PCAs! Tweet #KeepingUpwiththeKardashians #TheRealityShow and #PCAs or visit  THANK YOU GUYS!!"

Photos

Backstage at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It's no surprise that the Kardashians swept the reality show categories. After gracing our TV screens for 15 seasons, the Kar-Jenner family have let us into their lives for all the good, bad and everything in between.

Be sure to tune into the show and check out our backstage pics for every major Kar-Jenner moment!

Watch the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m. followed by Busy Tonight live at 11 p.m. For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

