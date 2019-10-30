You Need to See Shay Mitchell's Labor Prank on Her Dad

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 11:51 AM
Father knows best...sometimes!
Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel just welcomed their daughter into the world, and although they may be new parents, they still know how to have some fun! Shay recorded a lot of content for fans during her pregnancy, and even though she gave birth already, the fun videos from her pre-mama life haven't stopped. On Wednesday, the Pretty Little Liars actress uploaded a new video to her YouTube titled "The Labor Prank My Dad Didn't Want You to See," that showcased a little fun the star had at her father's expense.
"I feel like now would be the perfect time to tell him I'm going into labor," she revealed at the top of the video. "Even though I'm not." From there, the actress went from zero to one hundred real quick. She poured some water on the ground to convince her dad that her water had broken, and then convinced him that she had nothing prepared for a trip to the hospital. To make matters worse, her dad was in the middle of drinking a beer!
"I have to take this, I have to take these," she said before loading her father's arms with tons of clothes and accessories. At one point, Shay even contemplates whether she can bring her dog. Luckily, her dad was hilariously not on board for that. "You can't bring her to the hospital," he told her.
When her dad finally asks what hospital he needs to take her too, Shay and Matte both broke out in laughter. "I need to test that you know what we're doing," she told her dad about the hilarious prank. In true dad style, he had the best response. "You're such an ass," he told her lovingly. But it was all in good fun!
"I was totally punked," her dad admitted. "You were in on it!"
We're glad he was ready when the day actually arrived!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?