Shay Mitchell’s Newborn Daughter Is Already Her Sweetest Assistant

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shay Mitchell, Pre-SAG Awards Party 2019

Paul Archuleta/WireImage

There she is!

Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their daughter last week—and on Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her new life (and balancing act) as a mom. In a short but sweet video, she showed herself working from bed while her little girl peacefully lounges in her bassinet. "New office vibes," the 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

Indeed, Shay's life has been filled with adorable moments since her little girl entered the world. During a recent Q&A, she revealed giving birth was "the best experience" of her life, raving that "nothing can prepare you for the feeling you get when you hold your child for the first time."

Alas, for the You actress, labor wasn't as easy. In a YouTube video—she candidly vlogged throughout her entire pregnancy—Shay revealed she endured an emotional 33 hours of labor.

Watch

How Shay Mitchell Told Dollface Costars She Was Pregnant

"The past nine months have been more than I ever imagined," she wrote in the video's description. "Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I've ever done. It's brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte—I've watched my daughter develop and grow and now I'm READY to meet her!"

 

Shay Mitchell, Baby Girl, First Look, Instagram Story

However, during hour 17 of labor, she became distressed as she was unable to sleep and her contractions were worsening. "My body is just doing something naturally," she said as she began to push. "It just feels like...I can't look...  can't. Oh it's so crazy." 

But once her baby arrived, all her worries slipped away. "I was 99 percent excited to meet her and one percent excited to eat something," she joked. "This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents and I can't believe it. We thought getting pregnant was a journey? We're realizing we have just begun." 

And now, she's relishing in the simple moments. As she captioned a snap of her and her little girl clutching hands, "Never letting go..."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shay Mitchell , Babies , Pregnancies , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.