Aaron Paul Is Totally Taking "Yeah, Bitch!" to the Bank

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 8:04 AM
Jesse Pinkman lives on in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story, and so does his iconic "Yeah, bitch!"
During Tuesday night's Conan, Aaron Paul shared the story of how his character's famous catchphrase had to be improvised into the franchise's first movie—and joked about how he can milk the line for the rest of time.
"It was not in there," Paul told Conan O'Brien. It's hard to believe that show creator Vince Gilligan wouldn't find a way to slide the fandom's favorite line into the spin-off film, but alas, it wasn't in the script.
"I gave my first improvised, 'Yeah, bitch!'" Paul explained. "I never improved a bitch in the history of Breaking Bad. Every single bitch you saw on screen was scripted. It was a scripted bitch. But I read El Camino, and I didn't notice the first time around, but I think maybe third or fourth time I read it I was like, 'Wait, there's no bitch in here.'"
As Paul continued, "So, I called Vince. I'm like, 'Is there a reason there's no bitch in here?' He's like, 'Oh, I didn't even think about it.' And then, that was it."
There was no way the Truth Be Told actor was going to let the film go by without him saying it, though. And the line's placement, as O'Brien remarked, was literally a *chef's kiss*.
"If you haven't seen it," Paul explained, "Jesse's making a salad and he's standing in a salad line. It's a beautiful salad. And he looks at it, and it was just a spur-of-the-moment thing when I placed a tomato on top of the salad. It just came out. Like I said, I just know this guy so well. It just came out. I didn't even mean for it to happen, and I just said, 'Yeah, bitch!'"
Given how popular the line is, O'Brien joked that Paul could make money off of it for as long as he wants, telling him, "You realize you're set for life?"
O'Brien explained that, 30 years from now, if Paul had nothing else going on, he can show up to the "Minnesota Civic Center" and say "Yeah, bitch!" once, joking, "Tickets are $155."
Yeah, bitch!
