Ryan Reynoldsand Blake Livelyare once again making everyone jealous over their idyllic-looking relationship.

For the first time in awhile, the parents-of-three stepped out in New York City for a bite to eat without the kids, all the while flashing their pearly whites for the exclusive photos obtained by E!. An eyewitness tells E! News, "The couple looked happier than ever as they giggled while walking arm in arm home from Brunch in the Big Apple."

Their morning outing had the two bundled up in warm sweaters and fall gear as they braved the windy streets of NYC. They kept the chill off by also wrapping their arms around one another before escaping inside their warm home.

It's likely one of the first times that the parents have been able to escape their kiddos since the arrival of their third daughter. In October, it was revealed that the A-list couple had welcomed the little one, but the name they chose still remains a well-kept secret.