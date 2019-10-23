Blake Lively Isn't Afraid to Pick Ryan Reynolds' Nose for His Birthday

Blake Livelysure knows how to pick 'em!

She proved this in her birthday tribute to husband Ryan Reynolds, which featured a selfie of her sticking her finger up his nostril. Cute!

"I picked a good one. Happy birthday @vancityreynolds," she quipped. She also tagged herself as Gisele Bündchen, perhaps because she found a similarity in appearance for this specific photo?

It appears the couple is celebrating Ryan's 43rd birthday on the east coast, because fans spotted stunning autumn leaves behind the pair, something that isn't likely to occur in Los Angeles. Plus, Ryan shared a selfie with a serene-looking lake in the background, in addition to some balloons.

Meanwhile, well-wishes continue to flood in for the star. His mom wished him a happy birthday via ukulele, while Salma Hayektook a note from his book for her birthday tribute.