More than three years since they got engaged on reality TV, Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher officially have their wedding on the calendar—and the groom is stressing.

As Jordan shared on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, he and his future wife are tying the knot in 2020.

"We haven't announced the date yet. We have it picked though. We have the venue picked. We have the date picked. It's going to be next summer," he told Jenny McCarthy.

While she assured him they have "breathing room" with at least seven months to go, Jordan feels the To Do list growing.



"[It] sounds nice right now because you're like, 'Yeah, you know we got time'…we've got nothing planned," he told her. "I don't have my guest list. She thinks we're only gonna have like 150 people there…I'm like, 'Not a chance.' It's gonna be a lot bigger than that, so we've gotta get all that stuff figured out."